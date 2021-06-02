Lawton Public Schools kicks off Summer Meals Program

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools kicked off its Summer Meals Program Tuesday.

Grab and go meals can be picked up at Central Middle School or Eisenhower, Lawton, and MacArthur High Schools until June 24th.

There will be a two week break before grab and go meals start back up on July 6th at Eisenhower Middle School instead of Central, along with the other high schools.

They’re open Monday through Thursdays between 11:30 and 12:30 in the afternoon.

It’s available to anyone 18 or under or currently enrolled in school.

“It’s beneficial anytime we can feed kids. That’s my number one goal and it’s my job so anytime I can get food to any child that’s what I want to do,” said Daniel Ghrayyeb, LPS’ Child Nutrition Director.

There will be drive-thru locations available next week. Those locations can be found on the Lawton Public School website or Facebook page.

