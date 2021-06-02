Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Public Schools kicks off Summer Meals Program

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton Public Schools kicked off its Summer Meals Program Tuesday.

Grab and go meals can be picked up at Central Middle School or Eisenhower, Lawton, and MacArthur High Schools until June 24th.

There will be a two week break before grab and go meals start back up on July 6th at Eisenhower Middle School instead of Central, along with the other high schools.

They’re open Monday through Thursdays between 11:30 and 12:30 in the afternoon.

It’s available to anyone 18 or under or currently enrolled in school.

“It’s beneficial anytime we can feed kids. That’s my number one goal and it’s my job so anytime I can get food to any child that’s what I want to do,” said Daniel Ghrayyeb, LPS’ Child Nutrition Director.

There will be drive-thru locations available next week. Those locations can be found on the Lawton Public School website or Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday...
Car crashes into building in Lawton
A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man with a screwdriver.
Lawton man facing Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charge
Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.
Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert 7News: Heavy rain overnight and tomorrow poses risk for flooding

Latest News

T.J. Page (Source Lawton Police Department)
Lawton murder trial set to begin mid-June
Applications are now open for qualifying Oklahomans to sign up for SoonerCare benefits through...
SoonerCare begins expansion enrollment
Demolition of the old Sears building in Lawton’s Central Mall is underway, bringing the FISTA...
FISTA demolition of old Sears building underway in Lawton Central Mall
Lawton Public Schools kicked off its Summer Meals Program today.
Lawton Public Schools kicks off Summer Meals Program