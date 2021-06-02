Lawton teen’s family fighting to keep skate park mural up in his memory

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton teenager’s family is fighting to keep up artwork in his memory at the McMahon skate park on 38th and Lee.

In a statement, City of Lawton officials said it’s being investigated by the Lawton Police Department as a crime.

After 16-year-old Isaiah Whiteshield passed away last month, the Lawton skating community took to the ramps at the park to remember him by painting a mural and phrases like “Long Live Isaiah” and “Forever With Us.”

Isaiah’s parents David and Antonia Ramos said it’s not graffiti. It’s art work.

“Just seeing that up there, it makes me feel good and I assume that it makes his fellow skaters feel the same,” David said. “If anything that’s -- I don’t think it’s just me that wants to keep it up. His friends, his family. This was his family up here, other than us at the house.”

Mayor Stan Booker decided to go to the skate park after a friend called him about the situation. He met with Whiteshield’s parents there on Wednesday.

Booker said there’s not a parent alive who could not empathize with them.

“Here’s what I know, underneath all of that is the pain and the love and when you look at what we call ‘graffiti,’ you don’t see any gang signs, you don’t see any profanity,” Booker said. “I’m sorry it doesn’t fit my model of grief. It’s grief.”

The park was a safe haven for Isaiah since he was 8-years-old, according to his mother and father.

“He was here everyday,” David said. “There was times that we had to stop him from coming because the weather wasn’t nice, but he didn’t care. If we stopped him, he’d be out in the front of the house skating regardless. This was his passion. It’s what he loved to do.”

Ramos said if the City is so concerned with covering up the phrases, they’ll buy the paint and cover it themselves, but they hope the mural stays up.

“If they cared so much, they’d have lights out here,” David said, “they’d have the bathrooms unlocked for the kids. Some of the kids, they’ve got to go out to the trees to use the bathroom when there’s a perfectly fine bathroom right there. There’s no water fountain over here. They’ve got to walk all the way down there and I don’t even know if that water fountain works anymore.”

