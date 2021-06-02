Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led them on a chase.

According to the affidavit, officers tried to stop Montel Parker for speeding at Rogers Lane and 28th street in early May.

Investigators say he drove off, leading police on a chase reaching speeds near 70 mph through a residential area.

Parker then allegedly crashed in the front yard of a home.

Officers reportedly found dozens of counterfeit oxycodone pills near the crash.

Parker has been charged with endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer and trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as facing charges connected to several outstanding warrants from Comanche County.

He’s being held on a $75,000 bond.

