Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led them on a chase.

According to the affidavit, officers tried to stop Montel Parker for speeding at Rogers Lane and 28th street in early May.

Investigators say he drove off, leading police on a chase reaching speeds near 70 mph through a residential area.

Parker then allegedly crashed in the front yard of a home.

Officers reportedly found dozens of counterfeit oxycodone pills near the crash.

Parker has been charged with endangering others while attempting to elude a police officer and trafficking in illegal drugs, as well as facing charges connected to several outstanding warrants from Comanche County.

He’s being held on a $75,000 bond.

