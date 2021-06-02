SoonerCare begins expansion enrollment

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Applications are now open for qualifying Oklahomans to sign up for SoonerCare benefits through the expansion.

In June of 2020, Oklahomans voted to expand SoonerCare eligibility to people 19-64 whose income 138% of the federal poverty level or lower through Medicaid, which looks like an estimated annual income for individuals of $17,796 or $36,588 for a family of four.

Officials say more than 200,000 people will now qualify for SoonerCare who didn’t previously.

Those who are approved will begin receiving benefits on July 1 and will remain under the current SoonerCare Traditional Plan until October 1.

They will then be moved to a managed care service called SoonerSelect.

You can apply online at www.MySoonerCare.org, over the phone by calling the SoonerCare Helpline 800-987-7767, mailing in an application, or applying through a SoonerCare partner facility.

For more information, you can visit the Oklahoma Health Care Authority’s website.

