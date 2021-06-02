Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Testimony set to begin in Lawton murder trial

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The jury was seated Tuesday in a murder trial on the Comanche County courthouse docket.

Aaron Purdy was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Kindra Blevins Johnson in January 2020.

Investigators said Purdy tried to set himself on fire before leading police on a chase and being taken into custody by a Chattanooga Police Officer.

At his initial court appearance in March 2020, he was accused of stabbing Blevins multiple times and then pouring acid on her.

If convicted, Purdy faces life in prison or the death penalty.

The jury is scheduled to begin hearing testimony Wednesday, June 2.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
Lawton Police investigated a crash in which a woman’s car ended up inside a building Friday...
Car crashes into building in Lawton
A Lawton man was arrested after being accused of stabbing another man with a screwdriver.
Lawton man facing Assault with a Dangerous Weapon charge
Lawton police were called to a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle Friday evening.
Crash involving motorcycle, SUV in Lawton
First Alert Weather 10pm
First Alert 7News: Heavy rain overnight and tomorrow poses risk for flooding

Latest News

T.J. Page (Source Lawton Police Department)
Lawton murder trial set to begin mid-June
Lawton Public Schools kicked off its Summer Meals Program today.
Lawton Public Schools kicks off Summer Meals Program
Applications are now open for qualifying Oklahomans to sign up for SoonerCare benefits through...
SoonerCare begins expansion enrollment
Demolition of the old Sears building in Lawton’s Central Mall is underway, bringing the FISTA...
FISTA demolition of old Sears building underway in Lawton Central Mall