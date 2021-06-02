Testimony set to begin in Lawton murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The jury was seated Tuesday in a murder trial on the Comanche County courthouse docket.

Aaron Purdy was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his ex-girlfriend Kindra Blevins Johnson in January 2020.

Investigators said Purdy tried to set himself on fire before leading police on a chase and being taken into custody by a Chattanooga Police Officer.

At his initial court appearance in March 2020, he was accused of stabbing Blevins multiple times and then pouring acid on her.

If convicted, Purdy faces life in prison or the death penalty.

The jury is scheduled to begin hearing testimony Wednesday, June 2.

