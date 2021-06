COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A crash into a cable barrier along I-44 caused some traffic to be backed up Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 11:30 a.m. when authorities say a pick-up truck was heading north on I-44 and hydroplaned near mile marker 42.

It then crashed into a cable barrier.

No one was hurt in the crash.

