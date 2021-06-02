Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Trump pulls plug on blog launched last month

Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”
Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”(Source: From the Desk of Donald J. Trump/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 12:47 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump has shut down his blog called “From the desk of Donald J. Trump.”

It was launched last month.

Senior aide to Trump Jason Miller says the page was “auxiliary to the broader efforts” they are working on.

For months, the Trump team has been promising it is creating a new “revolutionary social media platform.”

Trump is banned from most major social media sites after the platforms accused him of encouraging violence that resulted in the January riot at the Capitol.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
Shaun and Jackie Hunter.
Two arrested, accused of stealing car parts in Cotton County
A car was heavily damaged after a crash in Lawton Tuesday afternoon.
Car heavily damaged after crash in Lawton
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton

Latest News

President Biden condemned efforts to restrict voting in remarks Tuesday.
Biden pushes for US voting rights law as restrictions mount
Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski calls to his team during a timeout against Pittsburgh during...
AP source: Duke’s Krzyzewski to coach last season in 2021-22
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Free beer, other new incentives for Biden’s ‘vaccine sprint’
Fort Sill soldier found dead in Indiana identified
FILE – This image from file video shows Ghislaine Maxwell.
Epstein ex Ghislaine Maxwell loses bail bid for 5th time