7News First Alert Weather: Limited rain chances to end the workweek, but rain chances increase over the weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with hit and miss showers and thunderstorms as a Mesoscale Convective Vortex (MCV) remains across northern Oklahoma and a front draped across central Texas. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5 mph with overnight lows falling into the upper 50s.

On Thursday and Friday, the trough that has been in place will begin move east allowing for a brief break in widespread rain for Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas. A stray shower or storm can’t be ruled out with much of the area staying dry. Highs will top out in the low 80s and winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

A cut-off low will develop across Texas and lift northward over the weekend increasing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. The low will move slowly and is likely to stick around on Monday keeping the chance for rain with us. Plus, a warming trend will startup by the middle of next week with temperatures warming back to normal for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.