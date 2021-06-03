Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Quiet into the weekend with rain chances gradually increasing by Sunday

Cutoff low to approach Texoma over the weekend and hang around into early next week
By Noel Rehm
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, isolated showers and storms are possible due to the weakening cap, however storms that develop are expected to remain non-severe. Skies will be partly cloudy and overnight lows will fall into the low 60s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

On Friday, the nearby trough will continue moving eastward allowing for a brief break in the scattered rain activity. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will top out in the low 80s. An isolated shower or storm is still possible from the heating of the day, while most of Texoma is expected to remain dry. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

A cutoff low will develop in Texas late Friday evening, meaning that it will have it’s own circulation and it will remove itself from the typical western flow. It will lift slowly northward over the weekend and into early next week.

It will be nearly dry on Saturday, with hit and miss showers and storms possible on Sunday as the low approaches Texoma. The storm system will be nearly stationary which will allow scattered showers and storms to be possible as we kick off next week.

By the middle of next week the low will move away and a ridge will begin to build back overhead. This will limit rain chances and allowing a warming trend to begin with highs climbing back into the mid-to-upper 80s.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

