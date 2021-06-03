Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Boy, 10, shot after man returns paintball fire with real gunfire

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the...
Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Thinking his home was under attack, a Florida homeowner says he shot and wounded a 10-year-old whose father had driven him to participate in a drive-by shooting with a paintball gun.

Opa-locka police say 26-year-old Michael Williams agreed to his son’s request to drive by the home Sunday night and let his son fire his paintball gun.

According to a police report, the homeowner mistook it for gunfire and fired back.

The child was further injured in the confusion and run over by the van.

Williams is charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

It’s unclear if he has retained an attorney who could comment on the charge.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton
Fort Sill soldier found dead in Indiana identified
The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2021, file photo, a person wearing face mask as a precaution against...
Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?
Mainly dry today with a low chance for showers/ storms
First Alert 7 Forecast
President Joe Biden will be hosted by Queen Elizabeth on the final day of the June 11-13 summit...
Queen Elizabeth II to meet with Biden at Windsor Castle
Checkpoint agents found more than 50 people inside a tanker-trailer on Friday.
Border Patrol: More than 160 arrested in two alleged human smuggling attempts