Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

City leaders’ questions addressed about the American Rescue Plan

City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon...
City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon will receive.(station)
By Chaelesse Delpleche
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Commission on Thursday held their first open session on the American Rescue Plan.

City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon will receive.

Kanawha County is set to be awarded $35.5 million from the American Rescue Plan.

That money has to be split up among the cities in the district. The purpose of the session was to make sure that city officials understand how and what they can spend their relief money on.

“It was very helpful” Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram said.

After the success of Thursday’s meeting, commissioners say there will be more open forums in the future.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton
Fort Sill soldier found dead in Indiana identified

Latest News

Tom Zivkovic joins 7News to discuss the Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department's annual fish...
Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department holding annual fish fry over weekend
The cyberattack happened as the industry is still recovering from several disruptions in the...
Cyberattack leaves Oklahoma beef producers on edge
A man has been found guilty in a Lawton woman’s murder.
Purdy found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder
A car caught fire in Lawton Thursday morning.
Car catches fire in Lawton