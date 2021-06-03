Comanche County Health Dept. receives Mobile Care Unit

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department received their Mobile Care Unit Wednesday, and they plan on using it to provide care across the district.

The Mobile Unit plans to be providing access to things like general care, vaccinations, screenings, and even education.

However the Health Department plans to use the unit to address child and maternity care.

“We’ve been awaiting the mobile unit for awhile, and we’re really excited that it’s here. We’re so excited to get out into rural Oklahoma in our District 5 and provide services, and link clients to care. The whole purpose is to focus on child health, maternity and areas without that access to care and link people to a medical home, that may not know their numbers, their cholesterol, sugars, blood pressure numbers,” said Janene Atchley, District 5 Nurse Manager.

The Department only just received the unit, but they plan on releasing a schedule for when they come to different communities as soon as they can.

