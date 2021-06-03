Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Comanche County Health Dept. receives Mobile Care Unit

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department received their Mobile Care Unit Wednesday, and they plan on using it to provide care across the district.

The Mobile Unit plans to be providing access to things like general care, vaccinations, screenings, and even education.

However the Health Department plans to use the unit to address child and maternity care.

“We’ve been awaiting the mobile unit for awhile, and we’re really excited that it’s here. We’re so excited to get out into rural Oklahoma in our District 5 and provide services, and link clients to care. The whole purpose is to focus on child health, maternity and areas without that access to care and link people to a medical home, that may not know their numbers, their cholesterol, sugars, blood pressure numbers,” said Janene Atchley, District 5 Nurse Manager.

The Department only just received the unit, but they plan on releasing a schedule for when they come to different communities as soon as they can.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
Shaun and Jackie Hunter.
Two arrested, accused of stealing car parts in Cotton County
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton

Latest News

The Comanche County Health Department received their Mobile Care Unit Wednesday, and they plan...
Comanche County Health Dept. receives Mobile Care Unit
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Limited rain chances to end the workweek, but rain chances increase over the weekend
Mayor Stan Booker met with 16-year-old Isaiah Whiteshield's family at the McMahon skate park on...
Lawton teen’s family fighting to keep skate park mural up in his memory
There’s been a low turnout for people to get Coronavirus vaccines in Comanche County and local...
Health officials doing everything they can to get vaccination counts up