Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

COVID vaccinations drop below 1 million per day

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – For the first time since January, the seven-day average pace of vaccinations in the United States fell below one million doses per day on Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says 808,000 coronavirus vaccines have been administered since Wednesday.

More than 169 million people, which is more than 51% of the U.S. population, have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Just under 137 million Americans, or about 41%, are fully vaccinated.

The pace of vaccinations among children between the ages of 12 and 15 is about 75,000 per day.

Public health experts say even though the rate of COVID-19 infections is falling, it’s still very important to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton
Fort Sill soldier found dead in Indiana identified

Latest News

State of the Reservation
A 7News special report: State of the Reservation
Fort Sill and local law enforcement are working together to better serve southwest Oklahoma.
Law Enforcement in SWOK teaming up
Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days will take place Saturday and Sunday.
Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days happening over weekend
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be performing an aerial feral swine control on Friday.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to do aerial feral swine control
The City of Lawton’s Race Relations Commission will be holding a meeting Thursday evening.
Lawton Race Relations Commission holds meeting Thursday