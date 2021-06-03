First Alert Forecast (6/3AM)

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Thursday morning! If you head out the door for your morning commute, you could experience some areas of patchy fog but most dense fog will be focused up towards the northeastern part of the state. This morning temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s but some could also see temperatures in the low 60s with winds from the east at 5-10 mph. As we go throughout the rest of your day we will be seeing partly cloudy conditions overall. Temperatures will reach the low 80s, still below average for this time of year, with winds from the southeast at 5-15 mph. Although it looks most will stay dry, we can’t rule out a few isolated showers throughout late afternoon, early evening hours. These storms will mainly develop further south and towards the east but most of us will remain dry.

Friday is looking very similar to what we are seeing today, partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 80s and winds from the south at around 5-15 mph. We will be staying mainly dry for the most part but keep in mind the isolated shower threat still remains throughout the entire day.

Saturdays weather will be a copy and paste of Friday! Look for partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 80s and a low chance for an isolated shower. Winds at 10-15 mph out of the south. Rain chances increase for Sunday and Monday as a closed low develops. Higher threat for rain remains on the eastern side of this low, which includes those along and east of I-35. This will have a small setback on temperatures cooling off into the upper 70s for Sunday with winds from the southeast at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures, once the low moves out, will slowly warm back up by early next week!

Have a good day!

First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros and Lexie Walker

