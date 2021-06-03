Free fishing days come to Oklahoma June 5th and 6th

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For two days in June, anyone in Oklahoma can go out fishing, even without a license.

Free Fishing Days are set for Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6th.

The Fisheries Chief of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says this gives people an opportunity to see if they even enjoy fishing.

Angling opportunities will be available statewide through the Wildlife Department’s Close to Home Fishing Program. Anglers will also have access to public lakes, rivers, streams and ponds statewide.

You can find a list of fishing locations online at http://www.wildlifedepartment.com/fishing/wheretofish.

Oklahoma was the first state in the U.S. to offer free fishing days nearly 40 years ago.

The state wildlife department says while this gives people a chance to fish without having a state license, anglers will have to still follow other state fishing regulations including size restrictions.

