Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Free fishing days come to Oklahoma June 5th and 6th

(kfyr)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - For two days in June, anyone in Oklahoma can go out fishing, even without a license.

Free Fishing Days are set for Saturday, June 5th and Sunday, June 6th.

The Fisheries Chief of the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says this gives people an opportunity to see if they even enjoy fishing.

Angling opportunities will be available statewide through the Wildlife Department’s Close to Home Fishing Program. Anglers will also have access to public lakes, rivers, streams and ponds statewide.

You can find a list of fishing locations online at http://www.wildlifedepartment.com/fishing/wheretofish.

Oklahoma was the first state in the U.S. to offer free fishing days nearly 40 years ago.

The state wildlife department says while this gives people a chance to fish without having a state license, anglers will have to still follow other state fishing regulations including size restrictions.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton
Fort Sill soldier found dead in Indiana identified

Latest News

Initial, continued unemployment claims down in Oklahoma
Officials with the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge say they routinely take actions to control...
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to control hog population
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, June 3rd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 3rd
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, June 3rd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 3rd