Historical discussion on Tulsa Race Massacre, Juneteenth hosted in Duncan

By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The Stephens County Genealogy Library held their monthly Brown Bag Lunch discussion Wednesday.

June’s discussion was about the Tulsa Race Massacre, Juneteenth, and African American genealogy.

The Duncan Public Library Director says over time, she’s learned a lot of people didn’t know about the Tulsa Race Massacre and Juneteenth.

So, Michelle Taylor a retired Duncan Public School history teacher was brought in to answer questions about the topics.

“One of the guest was thanking her for coming because she felt like it was very important because she also didn’t learn it when she was in school and it’s helping her and the things that are occurring in today’s current times,” said Duncan Public Library’s Amy Ryker.

She says there’s different discussion every month to inform the public about different history topics.

