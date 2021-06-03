Initial, continued unemployment claims down in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says initial and continued unemployment claims have gone down.

The agency has started reporting adjusted numbers instead of unemployment estimates going forward, meaning the numbers will be for two weeks prior as opposed to the previous week.

For the week ending May 22nd, the adjusted numbers of initial claims was 8,360, down 284 from the previous week.

The number of continued claims for that week reached 18,202. That’s a drop of 2,057 from the previous week.

OESC also has a virtual career fair coming up to help connect people with jobs. That can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/oesc.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.