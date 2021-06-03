Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Initial, continued unemployment claims down in Oklahoma

(KXII)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission says initial and continued unemployment claims have gone down.

The agency has started reporting adjusted numbers instead of unemployment estimates going forward, meaning the numbers will be for two weeks prior as opposed to the previous week.

For the week ending May 22nd, the adjusted numbers of initial claims was 8,360, down 284 from the previous week.

The number of continued claims for that week reached 18,202. That’s a drop of 2,057 from the previous week.

OESC also has a virtual career fair coming up to help connect people with jobs. That can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/oesc.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton
Fort Sill soldier found dead in Indiana identified

Latest News

Free fishing days come to Oklahoma June 5th and 6th
Officials with the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge say they routinely take actions to control...
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to control hog population
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, June 3rd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 3rd
A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Thursday, June 3rd.
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: June 3rd