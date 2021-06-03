Lawton Community Theatre announces 70th season

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre has announced their 70th season for 2021-2022.

This season will include performances of “Aladdin Jr.,” “Annie,” “Clue: the Musical,” “Nunsensations,” “Steel Magnolias” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

Executive Director Chance Harmon said the LCT Board was happy that “the show is finally going on.”

“After a year of being in intermission, we are thrilled that we finally feel comfortable announcing a season and we are elated to be moving forward,” Harmon said. “When looking at shows for the theater’s 70th season, we wanted to keep things happy and light-hearted, focusing on the sun coming out tomorrow.”

LCT says they will continue to monitor the pandemic, meaning that productions will be subject to change.

The theatre won’t be offering season tickets this year for that reason.

Patrons will be able to purchase six Flex Passes for $115 that can be used throughout the theater’s 70th season instead.

For more information and to keep up-to-date when audition and production dates are announced, you can visit LCT’s website.

