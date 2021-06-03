Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton Community Theatre announces 70th season

Lawton Community Theatre (Source KSWO)
Lawton Community Theatre (Source KSWO)
By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Community Theatre has announced their 70th season for 2021-2022.

This season will include performances of “Aladdin Jr.,” “Annie,” “Clue: the Musical,” “Nunsensations,” “Steel Magnolias” and “The Wizard of Oz.”

Executive Director Chance Harmon said the LCT Board was happy that “the show is finally going on.”

“After a year of being in intermission, we are thrilled that we finally feel comfortable announcing a season and we are elated to be moving forward,” Harmon said. “When looking at shows for the theater’s 70th season, we wanted to keep things happy and light-hearted, focusing on the sun coming out tomorrow.”

LCT says they will continue to monitor the pandemic, meaning that productions will be subject to change.

The theatre won’t be offering season tickets this year for that reason.

Patrons will be able to purchase six Flex Passes for $115 that can be used throughout the theater’s 70th season instead.

For more information and to keep up-to-date when audition and production dates are announced, you can visit LCT’s website.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The death of a Fort Sill soldier is under investigation, according to officials on post.
Fort Sill soldier found dead
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
Shaun and Jackie Hunter.
Two arrested, accused of stealing car parts in Cotton County
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton

Latest News

The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city
The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center will be hosting kids camps for children...
Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center to host kids camps
The Stephens County Genealogy Library held their monthly Brown Bag Lunch discussion Wednesday.
Historical discussion on Tulsa Race Massacre, Juneteenth hosted in Duncan
As summer is quickly approaching, Jamie Hennessee, an ambulance manager, CCMH ambulance, said...
Medwatch: Summer safety tips for you and your family