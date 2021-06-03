Lawton Race Relations Commission holds meeting Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton’s Race Relations Commission will be holding a meeting Thursday evening.

The meeting will be held at the City Hall at 6 p.m.

The agenda will include discussion of a community resources fair, and establishing the Vice-Chair, Secretary, and sub-committees, and a discussion about marketing strategies.

The commission was created after the death of George Floyd and following protests in regard to police brutality across the country.

The purpose of the commission is to work with community partners to identify racial barriers, promote racial unity, and develop opportunities for racial equity.

For more information, you can visit the City of Lawton's website.

