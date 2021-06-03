LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have regarding cameras placed around the city.

LPD says the cameras are not taking pictures of vehicles in order to send people citations and that the City does not currently participate that type of program.

If you do receive a citation in the mail or have a question, LPD asks that you contact the department at 580-581-3270.

The cameras are instead a part of the Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program ran through the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Council.

This program is responsible for placing the cameras with the purpose of taking pictures of license plates to check for valid insurance.

If none is found, then a notice to respond will be mailed to the address that the vehicle is registered to.

If you would like more information on the Uninsured Vehicle Enforcement Diversion Program, you can visit their website.

