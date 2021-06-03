Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center to host kids camps

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center will be hosting kids camps for children ages 8 to 14 from June until August.

They will be doing the Blue Gill Camp which is a three-day experience where kids will learn about biology, nature, and have some outdoor adventures.

Activities will include interaction with critters, crafts, fossil digs, games and fishing at Medicine Creek.

Blue Gill Camp will take place Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and cost $200 per camper, with multiple dates taking place in June and July.

They will also be holding a fishing camp, which will take place in two-hour sessions at a time.

Organizers say the campers will get a “crash course in local Ichthyology” as well as a a lesson on how to fish in Medicine Creek.

Poles, tackle and bait will be provided and campers will be grouped by level of ability.

There will be multiple sessions happening in June, July, and August from 10 a.m. to noon.

Registration forms and more information can be found on the Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center’s website.

