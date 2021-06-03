Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days happening over weekend

By Rhiannon Poolaw
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer free fishing days about 40 years ago.

Anyone can go fishing without needing a state fishing license.

Anglers still must abide by all other state fishing regulations including daily bag limits and size restrictions.

Urban areas across the state offer angling opportunities through the Wildlife Department’s Close to Home Fishing Program.

Anglers seeking a place to fish also have access to public lakes, rivers, streams and ponds across the state.

Officials urge people to always ask permission first if they want to fish on private property.

People who don’t know where to start can turn to the “Where to Fish” map online.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton
Fort Sill soldier found dead in Indiana identified

Latest News

State of the Reservation
A 7News special report: State of the Reservation
Fort Sill and local law enforcement are working together to better serve southwest Oklahoma.
Law Enforcement in SWOK teaming up
The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be performing an aerial feral swine control on Friday.
Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to do aerial feral swine control
The City of Lawton’s Race Relations Commission will be holding a meeting Thursday evening.
Lawton Race Relations Commission holds meeting Thursday