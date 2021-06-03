Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days happening over weekend

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Oklahoma was the first state in the nation to offer free fishing days about 40 years ago.

Anyone can go fishing without needing a state fishing license.

Anglers still must abide by all other state fishing regulations including daily bag limits and size restrictions.

Urban areas across the state offer angling opportunities through the Wildlife Department’s Close to Home Fishing Program.

Anglers seeking a place to fish also have access to public lakes, rivers, streams and ponds across the state.

Officials urge people to always ask permission first if they want to fish on private property.

People who don’t know where to start can turn to the “Where to Fish” map online.

