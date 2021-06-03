One hurt in I-44 crash near Elgin

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman was injured in a crash Thursday morning after the car she was in hit a guard rail on I-44 near Elgin.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol say the driver of the car overcorrected after veering off the road, causing the car to hit the guard rail. The car then came to a stop in a nearby culvert.

The passenger of that car was the only person hurt.

She was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover.

