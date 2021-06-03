Purdy found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been found guilty in a Lawton woman’s murder.

Aaron Purdy was convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Kindra Blevins Johnson.

The jury recommended a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors say Purdy killed his ex-girlfriend Johnson in January 2020.

An autopsy revealed that Blevins died from several stab wounds to her back and chest, and that she also had multiple chemical burns.

Purdy was arrested after authorities say he tried to set himself on fire near Geronimo and even led police on a chase.

The defense and prosecution rested Thursday morning. Jurors took less than an hour to come back with a verdict.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.