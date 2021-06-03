Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Walmart aims to empower workers with free smartphones, new app

Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for...
Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for free by year-end.(Source: Walmart)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

New York (AP) — Walmart is unveiling an app for its store workers’ phones that allows them to do a variety of tasks from digitally clocking into work to helping locate merchandise and answering customers’ questions.

It also has a push-to-talk feature to directly communicate with colleagues.

As part of the launch, the nation’s largest private employer says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for free by year-end.

That’s nearly 50% of its U.S. workforce, according to Drew Holler, senior vice president of people operations.

The moves come as Walmart and others are trying to free up store workers from menial tasks to better serve customers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
A man is facing charges after being accused of attacking a woman in Lawton.
Lawton man facing maiming, assault charges
The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city
A man was arrested by Lawton Police after they say he was trafficking in illegal drugs and led...
Man charged with drug trafficking, eluding police after chase in Lawton
Fort Sill soldier found dead in Indiana identified

Latest News

Tom Zivkovic joins 7News to discuss the Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department's annual fish...
Paradise Valley Volunteer Fire Department holding annual fish fry over weekend
City officials from all over the county gathered to ask questions about the money they soon...
City leaders’ questions addressed about the American Rescue Plan
The cyberattack happened as the industry is still recovering from several disruptions in the...
Cyberattack leaves Oklahoma beef producers on edge
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, left, looks on as O.J....
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey, defended O.J. Simpson, Patty Hearst, dies at 87