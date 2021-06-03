Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge to do aerial feral swine control

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge will be performing an aerial feral swine control on Friday.

In order to keep visitor safe some areas will be temporarily closed, including Elk Mountain, Post Oak Lake, Treasure Lake, Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area and Quetone Point area.

Officials say the plan is to have those areas opened to the public by 4:30 p.m.

For more information, you can visit the Refuge’s Facebook page.

