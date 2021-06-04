7News First Alert Weather: Pleasant start to the weekend ahead of increasing rain chances Sunday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, partly cloudy with developing fog throughout the evening. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph and overnight lows will fall into the low 60s.

On Saturday, peaks of sunshine with afternoon highs topping out in the low 80s. There will be a slight chance for an isolated shower or storm, while most of Texoma is expected to stay dry. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph. Find a way to get outdoors and enjoy this pleasant weather while it last.

On Sunday, a cutoff low will move northward from central Texas and as it approaches Texoma rain chances will gradually increase. There will be a better chance for rain across northwest Texas along with the chance for an isolated strong-to-severe storm. The main threats for any storms that become strong will be gusty winds and hail.

The area of low pressure will meander across southeastern Oklahoma keeping scattered showers and thunderstorms across Texoma into early next week. There will be enough energy available for the possibility of an embedded strong storm.

An upper level ridge will develop across the Plains allowing for a warming trend by the middle of next week with highs reaching near 90 degrees, which is seasonable for this time of year.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.