ALTUS AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Altus Air Force Base Library will host a kick-off party for their Summer Reading Program.

It’s set for 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 5th at the library at 109 E Avenue.

There will be snacks, activities, prizes, and take-home library totes full of goodies for those who take part.

