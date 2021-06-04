AMBUCS hosting garage sale fundraiser

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - AMBUCS is holding a Garage Sale Fundraiser this weekend.

It kicked off Friday at 1201 West Gore Boulevard in Lawton.

The money raised during the event will be used for Amtrykes to get people with disabilities moving as well as scholarships for therapists.

“We have a lot of nice things. A lot of different things,” event organizer Lynda Bentley said. “We have a whole Christmas room. And we have a man’s room. We have a lot because like I said we haven’t had it in a couple years. There are a lot of things. I think everyone could find something that they like.”

The garage sale will be open again Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

