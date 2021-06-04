Expert Connections
Closures at Wildlife Refuge for hog population control finished

By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge worked to control the hog population Friday.

In order to conduct the helicopter hunts, they had to close down Elk Mountain, Post Oak Lake, Treasure Lake, Charon’s Garden Wilderness Area and the Quetone Point area.

But those areas were back open as of 4:30 Friday afternoon.

The hunts are necessary to maintain an ecological balance and preserve the refuge grounds.

″We’ve had feral hogs on the refuge since ’93,” wildlife biologist Dan McDonald said. “We have a fairly aggressive management program to control those populations across the refuge since then. We remove approximately 200 pigs from the refuge each year.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture conducted the population control, by using a helicopter to hunt the invasive species from destroying the refuge habitat further.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

