Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Daughter of firefighter shot and killed wears father’s jacket at graduation

By KABC Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (KABC) - The daughter of a firefighter who was shot to death earlier in the week graduated high school Thursday.

KABC reports several hundred firefighters in black uniforms lined the entrance to the venue as Joslyn Carlon and her family entered.

She wore her father’s firefighting jacket over her graduation robe.

The bittersweet moment came only two days after 44-year-old Tory Carlon was shot and killed at his fire station by a coworker.

Authorities said it was the result of an unspecified work-related dispute.

The gunman took his own life at his home after setting it on fire.

A captain wounded in the shooting is recovering from surgery.

Copyright 2021 KABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been found guilty in a Lawton woman’s murder.
Purdy found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder
The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city
A Lawton woman has been arrested after being accused of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Lawton woman charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Lawton police are searching for a man accused of putting a taser to a woman’s neck before...
Lawton police searching for man accused of putting taser to woman’s neck
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting

Latest News

Former Vice President Mike Pence gave his most extensive comments to date on the events of Jan....
Pence jumps back into political spotlight
The daughter of a California firefighter killed in a workplace shooting wore his jacket to her...
Daughter of firefighter killed in shooting wears father's jacket at graduation
The Biden administration hopes more young people will adopt a positive attitude toward getting...
COVID cases, vaccination rates plummet
Bipartisan negotiations intensify on Biden's infrastructure package.
Senate GOP rejects Biden infrastructure plan, preps new offer