LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Happy Friday!! As you head out the door this morning, you could experience some fog but once that clears out expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for the rest of your day. Our average high for this time of year is 90° and we are continuing to stay below that average with highs area wide topping out in the mid 80s. Any Friday night plans, the weather will cooperate! Expect quiet and calm conditions. Lows tonight will be in the 60s with winds out of the southeast at 5-15 mph. Although we’re staying mainly dry for today we can’t rule out the chance for an isolated shower or two.

Similar conditions will be the story for your day tomorrow with below average highs in the low 80s and winds out of the south at 5-15 mph. Skies trending mostly to partly cloudy. The chance for any rain is limited and just low in general but throughout the day the threat is still there.

Sunday we start to see an increase in cloud coverage as our rain chances increase into late afternoon. Higher chance for any rain will be south of I-40 and along/ east of I-35. Temperatures will fall slightly into the upper 70s and low 80s simply due to more cloud cover. South winds will pick up to 10 to 15mph.

The storm system bringing the chances for rain on Sunday, will be nearly stationary which will allow scattered showers and storms to be possible as we kick off next week. Monday will warm back the mid 80s with southeast winds at 10 to 20mph.

By the middle of next week the low will move away and a ridge will begin to build back overhead. This will limit rain chances and allowing a warming trend to begin with highs climbing back into the upper 80s!

Have a good Friday and a better weekend!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros & Lexie Walker

