First responders rescue man from overturned truck in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton fire crews were able to get a man out after a pick-up truck flipped on its side Friday.

The crash happened near 8th and I Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

Lawton police say it happened when the pick-up was heading east on I Avenue and hit the back of a parked car, causing it to flip on its side.

The driver was trapped inside for about 20 minutes as first responders worked to get him out.

He was not hurt in the crash.

