Lawton group celebrates 102nd anniversary of 19th Amendment

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Women That Vote Arts Corporation in Lawton celebrated the anniversary of the 19 amendment being passed.

The amendment, which granted women the right to vote, was passed by Congress 102 years ago on June 4th, 1919. It was then ratified into law in August 1920.

The group celebrated by having Sheila Chavez and Pam Marion sign an affidavit to have their image on a Celebrating Suffrage Sculpture and celebrated them for everything they have done in the community.

The sculpture will feature many women.

“We will have Native American, black, white, Asian, and Mexican women,” said Barbara Curry, founder of the Women That Vote Arts Corporation. “Those will be the women that will represent their nationality as being the ones on the front line to win women the right to vote.”

Curry says there’s no timeline on when the sculpture will be up, as funds are still being raised for it. Donations can be made at womenthatvote.com.

