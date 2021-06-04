Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton group celebrates 102nd anniversary of 19th Amendment

The 19th amendment was passed by Congress 102 years ago on June 4th, 1919.
The 19th amendment was passed by Congress 102 years ago on June 4th, 1919.(KSWO)
By Dallas Payeton
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Women That Vote Arts Corporation in Lawton celebrated the anniversary of the 19 amendment being passed.

The amendment, which granted women the right to vote, was passed by Congress 102 years ago on June 4th, 1919. It was then ratified into law in August 1920.

The group celebrated by having Sheila Chavez and Pam Marion sign an affidavit to have their image on a Celebrating Suffrage Sculpture and celebrated them for everything they have done in the community.

The sculpture will feature many women.

“We will have Native American, black, white, Asian, and Mexican women,” said Barbara Curry, founder of the Women That Vote Arts Corporation. “Those will be the women that will represent their nationality as being the ones on the front line to win women the right to vote.”

Curry says there’s no timeline on when the sculpture will be up, as funds are still being raised for it. Donations can be made at womenthatvote.com.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been found guilty in a Lawton woman’s murder.
Purdy found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder
The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city
A Lawton woman has been arrested after being accused of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Lawton woman charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Lawton police are searching for a man accused of putting a taser to a woman’s neck before...
Lawton police searching for man accused of putting taser to woman’s neck
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting

Latest News

The money raised during the event will be used for Amtrykes to get people with disabilities...
AMBUCS hosting garage sale fundraiser
The Altus Air Force Base Library will host a kick-off party for their Summer Reading Program.
Altus Air Force Base hosting summer reading program
Pewitt was found murdered in her home in the town of Comanche in Stephens County on June 4, 1988.
OSBI offering reward in 1988 cold case from Stephens County
The driver was trapped inside for about 20 minutes as first responders worked to get him out.
First responders rescue man from overturned truck in Lawton