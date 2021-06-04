Expert Connections
Lawton police searching for man accused of putting taser to woman’s neck

By Tiffany Bechtel
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Lawton police are searching for a man accused of putting a taser to a woman’s neck before stealing her phone.

According to the affidavit, the woman was waiting for a ride home from a bar when Michael Bowen of Apache, Oklahoma pulled into the parking lot and stopped in front of her.

Investigators say Bowen asked the woman if she had called for an Uber and then reportedly still claimed to be her Uber driver despite the fact she said she did not call for an Uber and gave him a fake name.

She told police he got out of his car, pulled out the taser and held it to her neck.

She was able to get away, but dropped her phone in the process.

Bowen allegedly picked up the phone before getting back in his car and driving away.

A warrant is out for his arrest.

He’s charged with a felony count of second degree robbery, with a bond set for $100,000.

