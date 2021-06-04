Lawton woman charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman has been arrested after being accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

According to the affidavit, police responded to a residence in reference to a past report of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon they had taken.

Investigators say the victim was stabbed earlier in the day by Lillie Johnson during an argument.

Johnson was arrested and is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

Her bail is set at $30,000.

