Lawton woman charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton woman has been arrested after being accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
According to the affidavit, police responded to a residence in reference to a past report of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon they had taken.
Investigators say the victim was stabbed earlier in the day by Lillie Johnson during an argument.
Johnson was arrested and is facing a charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Her bail is set at $30,000.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.