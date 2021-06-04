New Lawton business offers one-day office rentals

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new business offering office space to rent for a single day opened in Lawton Friday.

Roam Office Space lets you rent single-day office space. Owner Jonathan Schlieper says the goal is to give financial control back to the small business owners in our community.

“Instead of being stuck to a lease, this long commitment, I am able to decide how often I need to rent an office space, which puts me in control of my overhead, it allows my business to be more sustainable and viable. If I need to stay at home one month because things aren’t so great you can. If you’ve got a seasonal business that really picks up during a couple of months, you can just rent all the time and then never rent again. It puts the small business owner in control of their business,” Schlieper said.

He said businesses like this one are popular in big cities around the world and the pandemic showed how truly helpful something like this could be in southwest Oklahoma.

“Many people realized during that season that hey I can do my job from home, but they realized I don’t love being home all the time. I think many of us realized that during COVID, this lets you get out as you want to and be home as you need to,” Schlieper said.

When you rent the office spaces, they come fully furnished with high-speed internet, a wireless printer and all of the office supplies you could possibly need. Schlieper said he plans to spend most of the profits from the business to purchase an apartment complex that he’ll use to allow single parents to live rent-free while they get their lives on track

“Hook up with someone who does credit repair, get them at Cameron so they can finish their degree, at votech there are beautiful options there as well, let them live there for two years, get whatever situation squared away they need to and they graduate out of the program. If you can do that for single parents, you can change an entire generation here in Southwest Oklahoma,” Schlieper said.

The Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce says they’re happy to have the new business in town and it’s a great example of changing with the times.

The office space will have a special perk to help Cameron University graduates get their businesses up and running. All Cameron alums get their first rental free.

