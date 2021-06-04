Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

OSBI offering reward in 1988 cold case from Stephens County

Pewitt was found murdered in her home in the town of Comanche in Stephens County on June 4, 1988.
Pewitt was found murdered in her home in the town of Comanche in Stephens County on June 4, 1988.(Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a suspect in the murder of Mary Pewitt on the 33rd anniversary of her death.

Pewitt was found murdered in her home in the town of Comanche in Stephens County on June 4, 1988.

OSBI officials say she worked until midnight at Harold’s Club and after closing the bar, she delivered the day’s receipts to the owner... and was last seen at her home just before 1 a.m. that day.

Comanche police worked the case until they requested the OSBI to assist in February 1997.

Pewitt was featured in deck two of the bureau’s cold case playing cards, which were distributed to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in January 2019.

If you have any information about Pewitt’s murder, you’re asked to contact OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or online at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been found guilty in a Lawton woman’s murder.
Purdy found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder
The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
A Lawton woman has been arrested after being accused of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Lawton woman charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Lawton police are searching for a man accused of putting a taser to a woman’s neck before...
Lawton police searching for man accused of putting taser to woman’s neck

Latest News

The money raised during the event will be used for Amtrykes to get people with disabilities...
AMBUCS hosting garage sale fundraiser
The Altus Air Force Base Library will host a kick-off party for their Summer Reading Program.
Altus Air Force Base hosting summer reading program
The driver was trapped inside for about 20 minutes as first responders worked to get him out.
First responders rescue man from overturned truck in Lawton
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced a $2.7 billion rental assistance program and an $800 million...
Program partners with Lawton church to offer rental assistance