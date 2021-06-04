OSBI offering reward in 1988 cold case from Stephens County

COMANCHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to a suspect in the murder of Mary Pewitt on the 33rd anniversary of her death.

Pewitt was found murdered in her home in the town of Comanche in Stephens County on June 4, 1988.

OSBI officials say she worked until midnight at Harold’s Club and after closing the bar, she delivered the day’s receipts to the owner... and was last seen at her home just before 1 a.m. that day.

Comanche police worked the case until they requested the OSBI to assist in February 1997.

Pewitt was featured in deck two of the bureau’s cold case playing cards, which were distributed to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections in January 2019.

If you have any information about Pewitt’s murder, you’re asked to contact OSBI at (800) 522-8017 or online at tips@osbi.ok.gov.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.