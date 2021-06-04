Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Traffic deaths increased during pandemic despite fewer drivers, estimates show

Preliminary estimates show there were more traffic fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic...
Preliminary estimates show there were more traffic fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic despite fewer people on the roads.(Maine State Police)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Preliminary estimates show there were more traffic fatalities during the COVID-19 pandemic despite fewer people on the roads, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

Early estimates show 38,680 people died in crashes in 2020 which is the largest projected number of fatalities since 2007 – an increase of about 7.2% compared to 2019.

Data from the Federal Highway Administration shows the number of vehicles traveling in 2020 decreased by about 430.2 billion miles, roughly a 13% decrease.

NHTSA analysis shows impaired driving, speeding and failure to wear a seat belt were the main behaviors that drove the increase in traffic fatalities.

“Safety is the top priority for the U.S. Department of Transportation. Loss of life is unacceptable on our nation’s roadways and everyone has a role to play in ensuring that they are safe. We intend to use all available tools to reverse these trends and reduce traffic fatalities and injuries,” said Dr. Steven Cliff, NHTSA’s Acting Administrator.

According to Cliff, the President’s American Jobs Plan would provide an additional $19 billion in funding to improve road safety for all users.

“It will increase funding for existing safety programs and allow for the creation of new ones, with a goal of saving lives,” Cliff said.

NHTSA will continue to analyze data sources to understand how the risks to vulnerable road users might have changed during 2020 and the contributing factors for the increase.

Early findings show that traffic fatalities rose 9% for motorcycles and 5% both for passenger vehicle occupants and cyclists.

On the other hand, Fatalities in crashes involving a large truck (commercial or non-commercial) are projected to decline 2%, and fatalities among those 65+ years of age are projected to decline about 9%.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been found guilty in a Lawton woman’s murder.
Purdy found guilty in 2020 Lawton murder
The Lawton Police Department says they have been made aware of some concerns citizens have...
LPD addresses citizen concerns about cameras around city
Officers said the suspect gave them a fake ID before running from them, and at one point,...
Details released in Comanche Nation Casino shooting
A Lawton woman has been arrested after being accused of assault and battery with a dangerous...
Lawton woman charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Lawton police are searching for a man accused of putting a taser to a woman’s neck before...
Lawton police searching for man accused of putting taser to woman’s neck

Latest News

Coleen Piteo, director of marketing at Yours Truly restaurant, puts out a sign for hiring,...
US businesses struggle to fill jobs even as hiring picks up
Many under-the-radar changes did significantly alter the travel landscape in 2021.
What changed while I was ignoring travel?
In this Tuesday, July 7, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump listens during an event in the...
Facebook suspends Trump for 2 years then will reassess
The U.S. economy added more jobs in May than in April, but the numbers still paint a mixed...
May job growth picks up, hiring still a challenge