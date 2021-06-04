President Biden hoping to get millions vaccinated in a month

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The White House’s “National Month of Action” to reach its vaccination goal is underway.

President Joe Biden wants to get 18-million people vaccinated by the Fourth of July.

If the goal is reached, 70-percent of adults in America will be partially vaccinated against the Coronavirus.

The White House is partnering with businesses, colleges, and community organizations to make it happen.

As of now about 63-percent of adults have received at least one dose.

”It’s so important for our communities, for our schools, for our businesses we all are hoping to reach. Of course any and everyone who wants to have to vaccine, we’re using out mobile efforts, we’re going to individual instead of expecting them to come to us,” said Debra Johnson, Community Engagement and Health Planning Director for the Comanche County Health Department.

Johnson said if you are wanting to help meet the goal, vaccines are available at all local health departments throughout southwest Oklahoma.

