Program partners with Lawton church to offer rental assistance

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A program of the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma is partnering with Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton to help families with rent assistance.

That program is called Community Cares Partners and they, along with Bethlehem Baptist Church, are offering the assistance through Emergency Rental Assistance funds.

CCP plans to distribute around $200 million dollars this year.

The money is available to renters in Oklahoma who need help paying rent or utilities and have been financially impacted either directly or indirectly by Covid-19, or at risk of losing their home or are at or below 80% area median income.

They will hold Rental Assistance Application Station events from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Lawton. People there will need an ID, check stub or other proof of income, a copy of their lease and a utility bill.

