Annual Cops and Bobbers fishing event held in Duncan Saturday

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Kids got a chance to fish with police officers for the fifth annual Cops and Bobbers at Lake Humphreys on Saturday.

The event is held every year on free fishing weekend in Oklahoma when there are no requirements for state licenses or city permits.

Officers from the Duncan Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Wildlife Department participated. Duncan police officer Connor Newman says there are families who come out every year to enjoy the event.

“This gives us an opportunity to get out in the community, in the outdoors just spending time with them, hanging out, have a good, fun day of free fishing. It gives cops time to interact with kids, families, get to know us and just know that we’re here to help,” Newman said.

He said the event allows the agencies to forge important bonds and relationships with the community. There were trophies for the biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught. Newman said they try to make sure every child leaves with a prize.

