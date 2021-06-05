Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Annual Cops and Bobbers fishing event held in Duncan Saturday

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Kids got a chance to fish with police officers for the fifth annual Cops and Bobbers at Lake Humphreys on Saturday.

The event is held every year on free fishing weekend in Oklahoma when there are no requirements for state licenses or city permits.

Officers from the Duncan Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Stephens County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Wildlife Department participated. Duncan police officer Connor Newman says there are families who come out every year to enjoy the event.

“This gives us an opportunity to get out in the community, in the outdoors just spending time with them, hanging out, have a good, fun day of free fishing. It gives cops time to interact with kids, families, get to know us and just know that we’re here to help,” Newman said.

He said the event allows the agencies to forge important bonds and relationships with the community. There were trophies for the biggest fish, smallest fish and most fish caught. Newman said they try to make sure every child leaves with a prize.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Durham (Comanche County Detention Center)
Former Medicine Park officer pleads guilty to rape charge
Eighteen years ago, the body of a woman was found in a Kiowa County Creek and her killer was...
OSBI still looking for answers on anniversary of 2003 southwest Oklahoma murder
A Lawton man is charged with illegally growing marijuana and obstructing officers.
Lawton man charged with illegally growing marijuana, obstructing officers
A local coach was inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Southwest Oklahoma coach inducted into Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame
18-year-old Joseph Rodriguez graduated from Fletcher High School and the Oklahoma School for...
Visually impaired Fletcher teenager headed to World Services for the Blind

Latest News

The Lawton Interactive Theater is hosting Youth Enrichment Program this summer.
Lawton Interactive Theatre holding Youth Enrichment program
Russell Anderson stopped by the studio today to introduce a new furry friend.
Furry Friend Friday: Rocky
The money raised during the event will be used for Amtrykes to get people with disabilities...
AMBUCS hosting garage sale fundraiser
Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days will take place Saturday and Sunday.
Oklahoma’s Free Fishing Days happening over weekend