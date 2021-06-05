Expert Connections
Apache Casino Hotel hosts concert for frontline workers

Little Texas puts on a free show for frontline workers at Apache Casino Hotel Friday night.
Little Texas puts on a free show for frontline workers at Apache Casino Hotel Friday night.(Source: KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel held a free concert for the people who put their lives on the line during the worst of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Casino brought in the band Little Texas to play for an hour and a half. The event featured bar service for up to 600 first responders and essential workers.

“We’ve invited everybody from the hospitals, Indian health centers, the Veteran’s Center, funeral home, ambulance drivers, police and fire department,” said Lee Bayless, Event Center Manager. “They’ve served us really well and we wanted to say thank you from the Apache Casino Hotel, let ‘em come out, look Covid in the rear-view mirror and start the party.”

And the Casino will continue the party over the weekend, with a Little Texas performance set for tomorrow. Tickets are on sale on the Casino’s website, and the concert will start at 8:00 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.

