First Alert 7 News: Rain stays with us for next few days before clearing by the middle of the week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The low pressure system that has been making its way up from the south has crossed the Red River today and is off to our east, situated near I-35. This low pressure will continue to provide isolated showers and storms throughout the overnight hours and most of the day tomorrow. Overall the skies will be mostly cloudy tonight with temperatures getting down to the mid-60s.

Tomorrow will see rain chances slightly increase, more so in the afternoon and evening. Scattered showers and storms will fire up from convection due to the still-present low pressure system, with the best instability being in our western counties. A marginal risk is in effect tomorrow for most of Texoma, with the potential severe threats being damaging winds and hail. These strong storms will move across Texoma into Monday morning, but will diminish as the low pressure system moves off toward the north. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

Most of the rain on Monday will be in the morning, with hit/miss showers for the rest of the day. Skies will be mostly cloudy in the morning before letting some sunshine peak through in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

An upper-level ridge will start building across the U.S. as we near the middle of the week, limiting rain chances and cloud cover along with allowing temperatures to rise to the 90s by the middle of the week.

After these last few weeks of daily rain and somewhat cool temperatures, we will finally be back with average to potentially above average temperatures this week and sunny skies, making it really feel like summer. Although given how weather operates here in Texoma, triple-digit dry weather is probably just around the corner, and we will be begging for the rain and 80s again. So enjoy this upcoming week of warm and sunny weather.

