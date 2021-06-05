LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Saturday morning! As you head out the door this morning you might run into some areas of patchy fog. The fog is not our only issue this morning, we do have a weak low pressure trough towards our southeast. This is bringing showers and a few thunderstorms to our south and east of I-44. A few isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible for this afternoon as well. The highest threat for rain will again, be towards the southeast. Look for more clouds south and east and more sun north and west. Temperatures today will stay below average for this time of year with a high of 83°. Winds will pick up from the south at around 10-15 mph throughout the day.

The low pressure will slowly make its way northeast and likely be centered across south central or central Oklahoma by tomorrow. This will bring the potential for more showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach the low 80s with a mix of sun and cloud.

Throughout the end of next week is when we flirt with the average temperatures. 90s are back in our forecast along with mostly sunny skies for your Wednesday, Thursday and Friday!

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

