Former Medicine Park officer pleads guilty to rape charge

Bruce Durham (Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A former Medicine Park police officer has pleaded guilty to rape by instrumentation.

Investigators say the crime happened while Bruce Durham was on duty in 2018. He initially pleaded not guilty, but Friday he entered a guilty plea and was sentenced.

He’s been ordered to serve 15 years in prison, a sentence to run concurrent with rape and sexual battery charges out of Caddo County

