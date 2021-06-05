Expert Connections
Lawton man charged with illegally growing marijuana, obstructing officers

A Lawton man is charged with illegally growing marijuana and obstructing officers.
A Lawton man is charged with illegally growing marijuana and obstructing officers.(Comanche County Detention Center)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 9:58 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with illegally growing marijuana and obstructing officers.

Police went to Tyler Frey’s house last week on reports of gunshots fired near Southwest 35th street.

Officers say Frey was standing outside, reportedly holding a rifle behind his back.

When police told him to drop the gun, they say he ran inside his home and closed the door.

The officers say he eventually let them in the home, where they found the rifle, a handgun and 15 marijuana plants in the backyard.

Frey had a medical marijuana license, but was growing more than he was legally allowed.

He faces several charges, including cultivation of a controlled substance, obstructing an officer and possessing a firearm during a felony.

He’s being held on a 75-thousand dollar bond.

