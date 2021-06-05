Southwest Oklahoma coach inducted into Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame
Published: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: Jun. 5, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT
DUKE, Okla. (KSWO) - A local coach was inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Rick Wilson has coached at a dozen schools across the state, including at Apache, Duke, Elgin and Sterling in southwest Oklahoma.
He’s won seven state championships, has been a state runner up four times and has made a record 24 state tournament appearances. He’s also the only coach to lead a team to state in each classification, with a record of 912-209 for his career.
In 2020, Wilson won his 900th game while coaching at Duke.
Copyright 2021 KSWO. All rights reserved.