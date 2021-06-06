Expert Connections
By Emma Landeros
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 8:46 AM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Good Sunday morning! Dense fog will be an issue this morning as you head out the door, this will continue until 10 a.m. Remember that dense fog reduces visibility so drive with caution and make sure to have your low-beam lights on! Fog is not the only thing happening this morning, a few isolated thunderstorms have developed towards our east and west counties and that will be the case throughout the day.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop up throughout most of your day with heavier storms arriving late this evening into early Monday morning. With these storms, there is a slight risk of excessive rainfall and flash flooding for portions of southern Oklahoma and western North Texas today. Up to a quarter size hail and winds up to 60 mph will be our main threat. These strong storms will continue to move across Texoma until they diminish as the low pressure system moves off toward the north. High temperatures will stay in the low 80s with winds picking up at 5 to 15 mph.

An upper-level ridge will start building across the U.S. as we near the middle of the week, limiting rain chances and cloud cover along with allowing temperatures to rise to the 90s. After a few weeks of seeing below average temperatures we will finally be back with average to potentially above average temperatures this week with sunny skies.

Have a great rest of your day!

-First Alert Meteorologist Emma Landeros

