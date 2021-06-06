Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Police: 3 dead, others hurt in shooting at Florida graduation party

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 6, 2021 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Police say three people are dead and at least five others are injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area.

Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo “Freddy” Ramirez told news outlets Sunday that one of those killed was a state corrections officer.

Ramirez said the party at a strip mall was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.”

The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the suburb of Kendall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Durham (Comanche County Detention Center)
Former Medicine Park officer pleads guilty to rape charge
Eighteen years ago, the body of a woman was found in a Kiowa County Creek and her killer was...
OSBI still looking for answers on anniversary of 2003 southwest Oklahoma murder
A Lawton man is charged with illegally growing marijuana and obstructing officers.
Lawton man charged with illegally growing marijuana, obstructing officers
A local coach was inducted into the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Southwest Oklahoma coach inducted into Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame
18-year-old Joseph Rodriguez graduated from Fletcher High School and the Oklahoma School for...
Visually impaired Fletcher teenager headed to World Services for the Blind

Latest News

In an Instagram post early Monday, Bezos said he, his brother, and the winner of an ongoing...
Jeff Bezos is going into space with his brother
Days after Boston officials announced the death of a mother swan on the city's Charles River...
Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died
Days after Boston officials announced the death of a mother swan on the city's Charles River...
Sweet photo shows father swan caring for young after their mother died
Soldiers and volunteers work at the site of a train collision in Ghotki district in southern...
Train barrels into another in Pakistan, killing at least 45
FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen in Washington.
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status